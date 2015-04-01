EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
BERLIN Germany has "modest expectations" for a conference call of euro zone deputy finance ministers this afternoon and does not expect more to come out of it than an interim assessment of Greece's situation, a spokesman for the German finance ministry said.
"In the best case scenario we expect there could be some kind of preliminary interim review but it's hard to predict how things will develop next week," Martin Jaeger said at a news conference in Berlin.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers)
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.