People holding umbrellas make their way next to fluttering Greek national flags on the main Constitution (Syntagma) square during heavy rainfall in Athens March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

BERLIN Germany's economy minister said on Tuesday his country was ready to help Greece get back on its feet and stay in the euro zone but it wasn't clear to him how they could keep helping.

"This country (....) is ready to help (Greece) get back on its feet - moreover in my firm opinion in the euro and not outside the euro," Sigmar Gabriel said during a talk at the economy ministry.

"How one can do that, does still not appear to me to be very clear," he said.

Gabriel also criticised Greek comments that it owes nearly 279 billion euros (203.53 billion pounds) in reparations for the Nazi occupation of the country, saying World War Two reparation payments had nothing to do with negotiations on Greece's current debt crisis.

