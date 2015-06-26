BERLIN Greece's international creditors have made compromises in talks with the Greek government and it is now up to the Greeks to move, a spokesman for Germany's finance ministry said on Friday.

"It is now very clear that it is up to the Greek side to make their contribution to a solution to the problem," ministry spokesman Martin Jaeger told a government news conference.

A government spokeswoman added that German Chancellor Angela Merkel had made clear that time was getting short for Greece.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley and Paul Carrel; Editing by Noah Barkin)