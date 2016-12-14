Barclays to make Dublin its EU headquarters after Brexit - source
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
BERLIN Germany has asked the institutions involved in Greece's aid programme to assess whether Greek reforms are compatible with its bailout obligations and wants a quick answer to avoid delaying short-term debt measures, a finance ministry spokesman said.
"We expect swift clarification on this issue so that the implementation of short-term measures on the debt side is not delayed," the spokesman said.
The International Monetary Fund, which a group of countries led by Germany want to join the latest programme for credibility reasons, says euro zone targets set for Greece are too ambitious and assumptions on reform implementation too optimistic.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)
WASHINGTON Volkswagen AG is set to plead guilty on Feb. 24 in Detroit to three felony counts as part of a plea agreement with the U.S. Justice Department to resolve an excess diesel emissions investigation, a court filing shows.
LONDON/MILAN European shares held around one-year highs on Thursday, supported by mergers and acquisitions-related optimism, with Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion deal to buy Actelion lifting shares in the Swiss biotech firm.