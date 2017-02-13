BERLIN Germany is committed to making a success of Greece's bailout programme, a spokesman for Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday, when asked if Greece leaving the euro zone was an option.

"For years, euro zone member states, including Germany, have shown active solidarity with Greece with the goal to bring this country to a path of sustainable finances and economic growth," Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference.

"It is a mission that has dragged on for many years and we are holding on to it," he added.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer added: "We want to keep the euro zone whole, including Greece, and we will support everything that helps Greece. That's why we want the aid programme to continue to be successful."

(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Paul Carrel)