BERLIN A deal on reforms struck between Greece and its lenders is an "important intermediate step", a spokesman for the German Finance Ministry said on Tuesday, adding that more clarity was, however, still needed on issues like Greece's primary surplus.

"The ongoing second review of the aid programme for Greece has not yet been completed," the spokesman said.

"The work continues. The aim is that the programme review can be completed in the Eurogroup on May 22," he added.

(Reporting by Rene Wagner; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)