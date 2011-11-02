BERLIN The euro zone will continue to support Greece if it accepts to undergo the necessary reforms and wants to stay within the currency bloc, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble was quoted as saying by the Financial Times Deutschland newspaper.

"If Greece will accept the burden and efforts required by the aid programmes, if it wants to stay within the euro zone, then we will support it," Schaeuble told the newspaper.

Schaeuble said he was confident the Greeks would support the government's reforms in a referendum unexpectedly called for by Prime Minister George Papandreou.

"I believe in the strength of the arguments," he said. The second aid package for Greece agreed by euro countries last week offered "the best guarantee for Greece to become healthier in a straightforward manner and get back onto its legs independently."

"I expect that Greece will respect and fulfil its agreements and duties," he added.

The Greek government faced possible collapse on Tuesday as ruling party lawmakers demanded Papandreou resign for throwing the nation's euro membership into jeopardy with his shock call for a referendum.

After his high-stakes gamble, the leaders of France and Germany summoned Papandreou to crisis talks in Cannes on Wednesday to push for a quick implementation of Greece's new bailout deal ahead of a summit of the G20 major world economies.

