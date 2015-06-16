BERLIN A senior member of parliament in Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) said on Tuesday that a Greek exit from the euro zone would have to be accepted if the Athens government does not present a convincing reform package.

Michael Grosse-Broemer, the CDU's deputy floor leader in parliament, told reporters: "In the event a solid reform package is not presented, then a 'Grexit' would have to be accepted if necessary."

Grosse-Broemer, a key Merkel ally, added that it was up to Greece to give up its "state of denial" and move towards more reforms that creditors are seeking to unlock aid.

"I'm not so sure anymore if the Greek government is really interested in averting damage for the people of Greece," he said.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Caroline Copley/Hugh Lawson)