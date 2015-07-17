Oil prices jump 2 percent after U.S. launches missile strike in Syria
SINGAPORE Oil prices surged more than 2 percent on Friday after the United States launched dozens of cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria.
BERLIN Chancellor Angela Merkel warned of chaos on Friday if German lawmakers do not give her government backing to start negotiations on a third bailout programme for Greece.
"Do the advantages of Monday's result outweigh the disadvantages. My answer is a completely convinced 'yes'," Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament, with reference to a deal for further aid.
"The alternative to this agreement would not be a 'time-out' from the euro ... but rather predictable chaos," she added.
The Bundestag is expected give the government the backing it is seeking in a vote following Friday's debate, at which Merkel was the first speaker.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley and Paul Carrel; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble expects the International Monetary Fund to remain on board with Greece's bailout programme, he told a German newspaper in an interview published on Friday.
LONDON BP has cut Chief Executive Bob Dudley's 2016 pay package by 40 percent to $11.6 million (9 million pounds), the latest British bluechip company to rein in executive pay after a wave of shareholder revolts.