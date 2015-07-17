Oil prices jump 2 percent after U.S. launches missile strike in Syria
SINGAPORE Oil prices surged more than 2 percent on Friday after the United States launched dozens of cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria.
BERLIN There is no deadline for negotiations on a third bailout package for Greece and the talks could go on for weeks, a German Finance Ministry spokesman said on Friday.
Earlier on Friday, Chancellor Angela Merkel called on German lawmakers to back negotiations for a third Greek bailout, saying the alternative was chaos.
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble expects the International Monetary Fund to remain on board with Greece's bailout programme, he told a German newspaper in an interview published on Friday.
LONDON BP has cut Chief Executive Bob Dudley's 2016 pay package by 40 percent to $11.6 million (9 million pounds), the latest British bluechip company to rein in executive pay after a wave of shareholder revolts.