BERLIN The German parliament's budget committee must decide if the bailout plan for Greece agreed by euro zone finance ministers and the IMF on Thursday evening amounts to a significant change to the existing programme, Germany's finance minister said.

In an interview with ARD television on Thursday, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said the IMF had agreed to launch a loan programme for Greece - a condition set by the German parliament to support a further bailout - but that the international lender would pay out only later.

"Our understanding is that this is not a fundamental change to the programme," Schaeuble said. "In the end it is for the budget committee to decide."

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Alison Williams)