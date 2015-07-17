Oil prices jump 2 percent after U.S. launches missile strike in Syria
SINGAPORE Oil prices surged more than 2 percent on Friday after the United States launched dozens of cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria.
BERLIN A total of 60 members of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives voted against starting negotiations on a third bailout programme for Greece, parliamentary figures showed on Friday.
The number of rebels more than doubled from a vote in February, when parliament extended a second bailout package, dealing a blow to Merkel and highlighting the strength of grassroots opposition to funnelling further aid to Athens.
A total of 241 conservative lawmakers voted in favour of starting negotiations in Friday's vote and there were five abstentions.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michael Nienaber)
SINGAPORE Oil prices surged more than 2 percent on Friday after the United States launched dozens of cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria.
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble expects the International Monetary Fund to remain on board with Greece's bailout programme, he told a German newspaper in an interview published on Friday.
LONDON BP has cut Chief Executive Bob Dudley's 2016 pay package by 40 percent to $11.6 million (9 million pounds), the latest British bluechip company to rein in executive pay after a wave of shareholder revolts.