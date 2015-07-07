FTSE snaps losing streak, retailers drives gains
LONDON British shares turned up on Thursday after a two-day losing streak as markets turned more bullish and retail sales data indicated more robust consumption.
BRUSSELS A debt haircut is not allowed under Europe's bailout rules, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on arrival for a euro zone finance ministers meeting to discuss Greece on Tuesday.
Asked whether Greece could keep the euro, Schaeuble said that was a question for the Greek government.
LONDON British clothing retailer Next reported its first drop in annual profit since 2009 and said it was "extremely cautious" about the year ahead but its battered shares rose on hopes its management has got to grips with its problems.