Oil prices jump 2 percent after U.S. launches missile strike in Syria
SINGAPORE Oil prices surged more than 2 percent on Friday after the United States launched dozens of cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria.
BERLIN Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble urged German lawmakers on Friday to back negotiations for a third Greece bailout, noting this was the last attempt to resolve the Greek crisis.
"It's a last attempt to fulfil this extraordinarily difficult task," he told Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament.
The onus was on Greece to win back the trust it had lost, he said.
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble expects the International Monetary Fund to remain on board with Greece's bailout programme, he told a German newspaper in an interview published on Friday.
LONDON BP has cut Chief Executive Bob Dudley's 2016 pay package by 40 percent to $11.6 million (9 million pounds), the latest British bluechip company to rein in executive pay after a wave of shareholder revolts.