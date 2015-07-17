BERLIN Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble urged German lawmakers on Friday to back negotiations for a third Greece bailout, noting this was the last attempt to resolve the Greek crisis.

"It's a last attempt to fulfil this extraordinarily difficult task," he told Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament.

The onus was on Greece to win back the trust it had lost, he said.

