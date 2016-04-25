German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble speaks during a news conference at the 2016 World Bank-IMF Spring Meeting in Washington April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday it was still unclear whether international lenders and Greece would meet this week to discuss Athens' progress in implementing reforms as agreed in its third bailout programme last year.

"I don't know whether we'll meet on Thursday. We're still working on it," Schaeuble said during a panel discussion in Berlin.

The head of euro zone finance ministers said on Friday Greece should prepare a package of additional measures to guarantee it will reach fiscal targets agreed with international lenders to conclude the bailout reform review.

