BRUSSELS Germany's parliament does not need to approve an overnight euro zone deal with Greece that offers Athens its firmest offer yet of debt relief, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday.

"We have no major changes to the (Greek aid) programme, so there is no need for a prior vote by the Bundestag," Schaeuble told reporters in Brussels.

(Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers)