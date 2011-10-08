German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble attends the session of the Bundestag lower house of parliament in Berlin, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

BERLIN Europe perhaps underestimated how much it needed to reduce Greece's debt burden at its July summit, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble was cited as saying by Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

"It is possible that we assumed in July a level of debt reduction that was too low," Schaeuble was cited as saying.

Euro zone finance ministers are reviewing the size of the private sector's involvement in a second international bailout package for Greece, the chairman of the Eurogroup ministers Jean-Claude Juncker said earlier this week.

The reassessment could undermine Greece's aid programme and hasten the threat of a Greek default.

"There is a high risk that this crisis further escalates and broadens," Schaeuble said.

(Reporting By Sarah Marsh and Angelika Stricker; Editing by Alison Birrane)