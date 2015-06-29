BoE's Vlieghe says inflation rise does not mean rate hike - The Times
Bank of England policy maker Gertjan Vlieghe said a rise in inflation would not make him consider raising interest rates, The Times reported on Friday.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel told a leadership meeting of her Christian Democrats (CDU) on Monday that it was up to Greece to move in the reform standoff with its euro zone partners, according to participants.
Merkel also told senior CDU colleagues that decisions on Greece could only be taken on a day-to-day basis given the current level of uncertainty, the participants said.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Michael Nienaber)
U.S. healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson and JPMorgan Chase & Co became the latest big U.S. companies to suspend all digital advertising on Google's YouTube, over concerns that its ads may have appeared on channels that broadcast offensive videos.