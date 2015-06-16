BERLIN The leader in parliament of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), Thomas Oppermann, said on Tuesday he saw no willingness from the Greek government to reach an agreement with creditors and that he doubted there would be a deal on Thursday.

"I don't see any willingness on the part of Greece to have a successful conclusion to the talks with creditors," Oppermann, a senior figure in the SPD that shares power with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, told reporters in Berlin.

"The way that Greece is playing this there won't be any resolution (on Thursday)," he added, referring to a meeting of crucial meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Thursday.

(Reporting by Holger Hansen; writing by Erik Kirschbaum)