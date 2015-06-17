BERLIN Time is running out for Greece to reach a reform-for-aid deal with its international creditors as Athens does not want to present any new proposals at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Thursday, Germany's foreign minister said.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Germany wanted Greece to stay in the currency bloc but Athens needed to contribute. He said the Greeks did not want to present new proposals at Thursday's meeting and: "That means time is even more pressing."

"It won't work without Greece moving significantly," he told reporters after meeting Italian counterpart Paolo Gentiloni in Berlin on Wednesday.

Peter Altmaier, Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff, said separately that the German government wanted a solution for Greece but he pressed Athens to work towards for such a deal.

"The (German) government wants a solution, but that requires the Greek government to work hard on its side for such a solution," he told reporters.

Johannes Kahrs, budget spokesman for Merkel's Social Democrat (SPD) coalition partners, said there was no trustworthy negotiating partner on the Greek side at the moment with whom an agreement could be reached.

Eckhardt Rehberg, budget spokesman for Merkel's conservatives in parliament, said it could only be hoped that a deal would be reached at Thursday's finance ministers' meeting.

Whether there would be a special EU summit on Greece would only be decided after Thursday's meeting, Rehberg said.

