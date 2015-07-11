ATHENS Greece's third largest political force, the far-right Golden Dawn party, said early on Saturday it will not back government proposals submitted to the country's creditors in a race to reach a cash-for-reforms deal and avert bankruptcy.

"We say 'no'. We won't give you the authorization for this deal," leader Nikolaos Mihaloliakos told lawmakers during a parliamentary session.

The country's leftist government is seeking lawmakers' approval to negotiate a series of tax hikes and spending cuts which it will hope will unlock 53.5 billion euros in aid over the next three years from international creditors.

(Reporting By Costas Pitas)