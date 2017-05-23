May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
ATHENS A disbursement of a bailout tranche to Greece is not contingent on whether the IMF decides to eventually take part in the programme, Greek Government Spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said on Tuesday.
Eurozone finance ministers failed to agree on debt relief for Greece with the International Monetary Fund on Monday, but aim for a deal at their next meeting in mid-June. Greece needs 7.3 billion euros (£6.3 billion) from its bailout to repay maturing debt in July.
"There is no connection between the tranche disbursement and the conclusion of negotiations on debt," Tzanakopoulos told reporters.
(Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas, writing by Michele Kambas)
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed closing its customer service centre in Cardiff with the loss of up to 1,100 jobs, the company said on Wednesday, part of a broader drive to cut costs and improve margins.
BERLIN Britain's departure from the European Union could strengthen the bloc's political integration and make Germany more attractive as a business location, German Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Steffen said on Thursday.