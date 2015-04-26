BERLIN The European Commission plans to significantly revise down its growth forecast for Greece this year, its Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis was quoted as saying on Sunday.

"In winter we expected growth in Greece this year of 2.5 percent. Our spring forecast for Greece will turn out to be more pessimistic," Dombrovskis told Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper in a preview of an article to be published on Monday.

In its last set of forecasts the Commission had expected that Greece would successfully conclude its existing bailout programme. However, Athens remains locked in talks with its euro zone lenders about reforms in return for aid.

Dombrovskis also told the paper he was concerned about Greece's financial situation: "Of course we know that the liquidity situation in Greece is becoming more and more difficult."

