BRUSSELS Greece took a step back from the abyss on Monday when it presented new reform proposals that euro zone finance ministers cautiously welcomed as a possible basis for an agreement in the coming days to avert a looming default.

Euro zone leaders also gathered in Brussels on Monday for emergency talks to reach a last minute deal to pull Athens back from the brink of bankruptcy.

The following are comments from the euro zone heads of government and the heads of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), of the Eurogroup and the European Commission after their meeting.

FRENCH PRESIDENT FRANCOIS HOLLANDE

"After this eurozone summit and the work that has been done in the last hours, we are advancing towards an agreement. Work remains between the institutions and the Greek government and everything must be done so at the Eurogroup meeting there can be a deal before the European summit."

"The Greek government has put on the table proposals that elicited a positive response from the institutions

DUTCH PRIME MINISTER MARK RUTTE

"I really think we must stick with the agreement we have, that the institutions give an opinion and that the Eurogroup come to conclusions on that basis. I first want the opinion from the institutions."

"On two points they can deviate (from the agreement of previous Greek government). They can replace measures with other measures of the same amount and the institutions can take account of the actual economic situation and the appropriate primary surplus."

IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRISTINE LAGARDE

"We work on the basis of a text which makes some progress and is much more detailed than what we got so far. We have a huge amount of work to do. We are not at all at the end of the route. Work needs to be done in the next 48 hours."

EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER

Asked about possible debt relief for Greece: "This is not the time to discuss this issue."

On why so sure will reach an agreement? "I am convinced we will find an agreement because we have to find an agreement. As they say on the football field, we cannot play for extra time. We cannot play for extra time."

EUROGROUP CHAIRMAN JEROEN DIJSSELBLOEM

"(There is) hard work for the next few hours."

LITHUANIAN PRESIDENT DALIA GRYBAUSKAITE

"(Today's) meeting was good on promises but not on outcomes"