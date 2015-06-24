BRUSSELS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras wrestled with creditors demanding changes to his proposed tax and reform plans on Wednesday in a last-minute race to clinch a deal to which euro zone finance ministers could late agree.

The following are comments from the euro zone finance minister and others attending the Eurogroup meeting:

EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AFFAIRS COMMISSIONER PIERRE MOSCOVICI

"We will continue the work in the search for a solution, which is necessary and possible."

SLOVAK FINANCE MINISTER PETER KAZIMIR

"I am not ready to respond to a Greek proposal. It is not up to me as a minister of the Eurogroup. It is up to the institutions and we are just waiting for the deal of the institutions and the Greek side."

"I do believe that three Eurogroup meetings and two summits are enough to reach a European solution for Greece."

BELGIAN FINANCE MINISTER JOHAN VAN OVERTVELDT

"The three institutions are currently studying the Greek proposals. Their report is the starting point for the Eurogroup. So we will see what are the proposals of the institutions to see what their conclusions in order to start another discussion at the Eurogroup."

"We'll see how far we can get today but if we can't get there today we'll see where we get tomorrow."

"I think the IMF has been important and will be important from the point of view of their know how in this kind of situation, evaluating programmes. I think it's important to have them on board. I would very much like to have them on board for the future also."

"It's obvious to me that we have a very large responsibility to the Greek population, I think their suffering is immense. We have a moral obligation."

"The claim that the programme has worked so negatively for Greece is not right. Why, because the Greek government, and not only the Tsipras government, has in the past years done only very partially what they were asked for in the programme. So you cannot say that the programme, which has not been carried out as it should be, has failed as a programme because you have to carry it out first and then make your judgement.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, Jan Strupczewski, Philip Blenkinsop)