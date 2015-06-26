BRUSSELS Greece and its international creditors failed on Thursday to reach a loans-for-reforms deal, with euro zone finance ministers agreeing to reconvene on Saturday in a bid to avert a Greek default.

The following are comments from the EU leaders attending a summit on Friday.

LITHUANIA PRESIDENT DALIA GRYBAUSKAITE

"I think that on Greece, (it's) still possible an agreement, but we need to wait for the Saturday meeting and we will see. I don't think that it's good to discuss that now because neither for Greece or the Greek people, neither for Europe is it good to talk about it, we need to go and try to get an agreement."

