BRUSSELS The euro zone got ready to deal with a Greek debt default next week after concluding that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's surprise announcement of a referendum represented an end of talks on fresh bailout loans.

The following are comments from the euro zone finance minister and others who attended the Eurogroup meeting without Greece:

EUROGROUP CHAIRMAN JEROEN DIJSSELBLOEM

"The door is open, it was not the institutions that walked away from the talks last night, it was the representatives of the Greek government that walked away from those talks. It was not us who said the talks have come to an end in a negative way, it was the Greek government who have said that what is on the table now deserves a "no". That's all I can say. The process has not ended. It will never end probably. We will continue to work with Greece. Many things could happen, many scenarios are conceivable."

"The only thing I know is... if the Greek government with the support of the parliament would follow the path set out last night, the programme will expire. That's all I can say. All other options in terms of process, what may happen in the coming days are open. But this very clear stance from the Greek government must also lead to a clear answer from our side. Unfortunately we could not avoid taking such a clear stance today."

DID YOU DISCUSS CONTAGION?

"We didn't talk about it specifically, we did in very general terms. We are in a much better shape than some years ago, specifically programme countries have gone through an impressive reform programme and are in a much better shape and have much more stability than years ago. We have many more instruments now, than we had in the past and our institutions are and will be prepared to take any action if needed. We have not been more specific than that and it is not at all sure that we have to be more specific in the coming days or weeks."

DID YOU BAN VAROUFAKIS FROM THE MEETING?

"Minister Varoufakis left on his own account the Eurogroup meeting before it was ended and this meeting was then asked for by a number of ministers to be able to discuss any consequences from the political position taken by the Greek government last night."

"The proposals will have to add up. Fiscal targets and timeliness can be adjusted if new economic circumstances so require and that is exactly what the institutions have put in their proposal. Fiscal targets have been adjusted, timeline have been lengthened. In terms of what of measures are need to get Greece back on track - financially and economically - those kinds of measures can be readjusted and have been readjusted. If you would like to compare the old MoU with the last proposal that was sent to the Eurogroup you would see that they are very different documents. But the bottom line is and will have to be that it adds up. It brings Greece back on track. And we have never pretended that that will be easy. It's going to be hard, tough. But we have to be honest if we put together a package that will lead to the Greek economy remaining in the slumps, we are not helping anyone. We are just making sure that programmes will not go on forever, which is the last thing that the Greek government and people want."

FINNISH FINANCE MINISTER ALEXANDER STUBB

"We are much better prepared than in 2011 and 2012... I still don't see a risk of contamination."

LITHUANIAN FINANCE MINISTER RIMANTAS SADZIUS

"Markets already see and believe in the strength of the euro zone and its ability to cope with crises."

LUXEMBOURG FINANCE MINISTER PIERRE GRAMEGNA

"How can you continue to negotiate with a partner that says in advance that he'll be opposed to the package you are negotiating?"

IRISH FINANCE MINISTER MICHAEL NOONAN

"It's not a question to see what might happen on Monday. In terms of a crisis (for Greece), the crisis has commenced."

"I don't fear for the euro. We're in a very strong position."

EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AFFAIRS COMMISSIONER PIERRE MOSCOVICI

"The euro will prevail and the euro zone will include 19 states."

EUROPEAN COMMISSION VICE-PRESIDENT VALDIS DOMBROVKSIS

(in tweet)

"Greece remains part of the eurozone. Eurogroup decisive to ensure the financial stability and to further strengthen the eurozone."

FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER MICHEL SAPIN

"This is not a Greek exit from the euro zone."

"The 18 countries, apart from Greece, all said clearly that Greece was in the euro and should remain in the euro whatever the difficulties of the moment."

"France is available at any time to resume dialogue with Greece ... we are available today, tomorrow, the day after tomorrow ... to try to find a solution that is solid and stable for Greece."

GREEK FINANCE MINISTER YANIS VAROUFAKIS

"In these crucial moments, the Greek government is fighting for there to be a last minute deal by Tuesday."

On Eurogroup refusal to extend bailout agreement until referendum.

"That refusal will certainly damage the credibility of the Eurogroup as a democratic union of partner member states. And I'm very much afraid that that damage will be permanent."

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, Philip Blenkinsop, Robin Emmott, Marine Hass, Barbara Lewis, Alastair Macdonald, Renee Maltezou, Alexander Saeedy, Jan Strupczewski)