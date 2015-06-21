MILAN Greece has presented new proposals to its creditors as it tries to stave off the risk of a debt default, French President Francois Hollande said on Sunday.

"Greece sent to the European Commission, and I think to the institutions - that is the International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank - its new proposals," Hollande said during a press conference with Italian premier Matteo Renzi in Milan.

Hollande said that some countries may have a copy of the new proposals but that it was the institutions that would conduct talks with Greece to reach a solution.

