PARIS Greece's government will be encouraged to deliver a "precise plan" for its finances in order to inspire confidence among its euro zone currency partners, French President Francois Hollande said on Wednesday.

Hollande's intervention came hours after an impassioned speech in France's parliament from Hollande's prime minister, Manuel Valls, in which Valls said France would fight hard to avoid Greece's departure from the single currency.

"Time is short, but France will ensure that Greece is encouraged to produce as precise a plan as possible to inspire trust, that trust that is indispensable if the Eurogroup (of euro zone finance ministers) is going to be able to give its position," Hollande told reporters.

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Writing by Andrew Callus)