BRUSSELS The EU summit on October 18-19 will not take any decisions on Greece because the preparatory work on Greek reforms and the country's macroeconomic situation will not be ready by then, a senior euro zone official said on Friday.

"I am extremely confident there will be no such decisions at the summit," said the official, with knowledge of preparations for meetings of euro zone finance ministers.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Robin Emmott)