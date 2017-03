BRUSSELS The euro zone will send Greece 1 billion euros (£861.5 million) this week as part of its international bailout programme, the head of the Eurogroup said on Tuesday.

Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chairs the meetings of euro zone finance ministers, said Greece had taken necessary steps for the payment by modernising the country's public sector, overhauling its legal system and paving the way for the privatisation of two water companies.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski)