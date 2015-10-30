A Greek flag flutters in the wind above tourists visiting the archaeological site of the Acropolis hill in Athens, Greece July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

BERLIN Greece needs to fully comply with the terms of its bailout, a spokesman for the German finance ministry said on Friday, adding that Athens still had work to do to fill some gaps needed to get the next disbursement of aid.

"Of course Greece needs to fulfill the memorandum," Finance Ministry spokesman Martin Jaeger told a regular government news conference in Berlin.

"The troika is examining at the moment how far the Greek side has fulfilled the conditions which are necessary for the next 2 billion (euros) to be paid. There are still considerable gaps that need to be closed," he added.

