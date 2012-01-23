PARIS France and Germany said on Monday that a deal with private sector investors to reduce Greece's debt burden was "taking shape" but Athens needed to stick to its reform promises to secure a new EU/IMF programme needed to avoid default by March.

Private creditors said on Sunday they had come to the limits of the losses they could concede in a Greek debt swap, putting the ball in the court of the EU and the IMF.

Euro zone finance ministers are due on Monday to decide on what terms of a Greek debt restructuring they are ready to accept as part of a second bailout package after the private creditors said they could not improve their offer.

"A voluntary restructuring of debt held by private investors...seems to be taking shape," French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said at a joint press conference in Paris with German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble ahead of the meeting with the rest of the euro zone ministers.

Neither minister would be drawn on the details.

"We are determined to support Greece the time necessary for it to put in place reforms and for them to produce their effects," Baroin said.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said Greece's political leaders needed to meet commitments to reduce its budget deficit, introduce structural reforms and make sure its debt is sustainable, which he said meant reducing it to "not much more than 120 percent of GDP" by 2020.

"What we want is to keep negotiating with Greece. The negotiations will be difficult, but we want the second programme for Greece to be implemented in March so that second tranche can be released," Schaeuble said.

"Greece must fulfil its commitments, it is difficult and there is already a lot of delay," Schaeuble said.

The French minister cited signs of " a certain stabilisation" in the crisis-racked euro zone economy, a view echoed by Bundesbank Governor Jens Weidmann and Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer, also present at the news conference.

"We think that in 2012 we should have an economic recovery," Weidmann said, with Noyer adding he expected the improvement to start from the second quarter.

The German minister denied a Financial Times report on Monday that France and Germany would call for a relaxation of global bank capital rules to prevent lending to the real economy being choked off.

"It's false," Schaeuble said. "What we are trying to do is implement Basel III. "We are trying to put Basel III into practice in the framework of (European capital requirements directive) CRD4. There are still some questions to resolve but the recommendations of the Basel Committee must be implemented. We are all in agreement."

Schaeuble said Germany was keen to press ahead with a financial transactions tax but preferred it to be implemented at a European level if possible.

"We would like to have a tax at the European level but I don't know if we are going to do it at the level of the 27," he said. "What we would like to do as soon as possible, in the first quarter of 2012, is to clarify this politically ... You need unanimity to introduce a new tax in Europe."

Britain has been a staunch opponent of any tax on financial transaction tax, unless it is introduced globally.

Baroin called on the Danish presidency of the European Union to lay out proposals for a tax rate and base for a transactions tax as soon as possible.

(Editing by Anna Willard)