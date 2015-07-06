Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem holds a news conference during a Euro zone finance ministers emergency meeting on the situation in Greece in Brussels, Belgium June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

THE HAGUE The Greek referendum has made discussions with its creditors more difficult, Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem told reporters on Monday, but he expressed hope that the process could be saved.

"It doesn't bring us closer to a solution right away. In fact, when proposals are rejected that only makes things more difficult."

Heading into a Dutch government meeting to discuss the 'No' vote in Greece on Sunday, Dijsselbloem said keeping Greece in the euro zone "is still their objective and mine."

