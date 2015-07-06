FTSE makes modest gains, energy stocks support
LONDON British shares inched up on Thursday with energy stocks leading timid gains, trading without strong direction with ex-divs weighing.
THE HAGUE The Greek referendum has made discussions with its creditors more difficult, Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem told reporters on Monday, but he expressed hope that the process could be saved.
"It doesn't bring us closer to a solution right away. In fact, when proposals are rejected that only makes things more difficult."
Heading into a Dutch government meeting to discuss the 'No' vote in Greece on Sunday, Dijsselbloem said keeping Greece in the euro zone "is still their objective and mine."
(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
London Stock Exchange said it will buy back 200 million pounds of its shares, as it tries to placate shareholders following the collapse of its merger with Deutsche Boerse .