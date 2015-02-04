WASHINGTON Greece has not talked with the International Monetary Fund about changing the debt framework of its bailout programme, the IMF said on Wednesday.

"There is an agreed framework for dealing with debt in the current (bailout) program. There has been no discussion with the authorities on a change in this framework," an IMF spokeswoman said in a statement.

Greece's finance minister said in a media interview published on Wednesday that Athens had started talks with the IMF over a plan to swap its sovereign debt for growth-linked bonds, as Greece's new government seeks ways to restructure public debt after receiving 240 billion euros (181 billion pounds) in bailout money since 2010.

(Reporting by Annay Yukhananov; Editing by Susan Heavey)