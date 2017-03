International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde (L) shakes hands with Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis during an extraordinary euro zone finance ministers meeting to discuss Athens' plans to reverse austerity measures agreed as part of its... REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS The International Monetary Fund will not disburse more funds to Greece if Athens does not make progress with its reforms, the head of the Washington-based lender said on Monday.

"We will address the review process in due course and establish whether or not some, a large part or all the commitments made have actually been implemented," IMF head Christine Lagarde told a news conference.

"If the conclusion is that it is not the case, then disbursement from the IMF cannot occur," she said.

