BERLIN Greece will not repay the International Monetary Fund on time if foreign creditors do not send it further funds by April 9, Greek Interior Minster Nikos Voutsis told Germany's Spiegel on Wednesday.

"If no money comes by April 9, we'll first pay salaries and pensions here in Greece and then we'll ask our foreign partners to agree and understand that we won't pay the 450 million euros to the IMF on time," he was quoted as saying.

He said that Greece and its lenders should agree to the postponement so that Athens did not default on its debt.

"There are sufficient funds until mid-April," he said.

