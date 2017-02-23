A man looks down as a Greek national flag flutters atop one of the bastions of the 17th century fortress of Palamidi under an overcast sky at the southern port city of Nafplio, Greece, February 19. 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

WASHINGTON The International Monetary Fund will only consider a financial contribution to the bailout programme for Greece after there has been full discussion on economic reforms and debt restructuring, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said on Thursday.

"Before the IMF would be able to make a commitment on our participation in the programme, we would need to have the discussion of both policies and debt relief, and beyond the discussion credible commitments in which we have confidence," Rice said in response to a question at a regular news briefing.

