FILE PHOTO: IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde makes remarks during a press briefing to open the IMF and World Bank's 2017 Annual Spring Meetings, in Washington, U.S., April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

LUXEMBOURG The International Monetary Fund agreed with euro zone finance ministers on Thursday that it will "in principle" join the Greek bailout programme, but a disbursement of funds could happen only after more details on debt relief are known, the IMF chief said.

Christine Lagarde said the Fund was ready to participate to the third bailout programme for Greece after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Luxembourg which capped months of negotiations with euro zone finance ministers.

The Fund could however join the programme with a financial support "in the range of 2 billion dollars" only after a full deal on additional measures of debt relief for Greece.

