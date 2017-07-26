FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Vital for Greece to keep up reforms to secure debt market access - IMF
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
AstraZeneca shares plunge 15 percent as lung cancer study fails
Business
AstraZeneca shares plunge 15 percent as lung cancer study fails
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
Free movement of labour with EU will end after Brexit
Free movement of labour with EU will end after Brexit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 26, 2017 / 7:03 AM / a day ago

Vital for Greece to keep up reforms to secure debt market access - IMF

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The International Monetary Fund logo is seen during the IMF/World Bank spring meetings in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2017.Yuri Gripas

ATHENS (Reuters) - The IMF told Greece on Wednesday that it was critical to keep up its drive on reforms in order to successfully conclude its bailout programme and regain access to debt markets.

Greece sold debt to private investors for the first time in three years on Tuesday, making a significant first step towards to the financial independence it will need when its third bailout ends in August next year.

It said more debt issues would follow.

"The Greek authorities still have a full agenda ahead. Consistent policy implementation will be critical for the success of the programme and the return of trust, growth and access to market funding," IMF mission chief for Greece Delia Velculescu said in an interview with Naftemporiki newspaper.

Asked about Greece testing debt markets before its bailout expires next year, Velculescu said that such moves would be beneficial if new funding was in line with the country's bailout targets and targets set for the sustainability of its debt.

IMF had refused to join the latest bailout in 2015, arguing it would not be sustainable without debt relief by Greece's euro zone lenders and deeper spending and economic reforms.

After two years of wrangling, the Fund agreed to support a conditional participation in the bailout in June as part of a deal that unlocked 8.5 billion euros ($10 billion) in loans.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Louise Ireland

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.