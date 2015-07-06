FTSE makes modest gains, energy stocks support
LONDON British shares inched up on Thursday with energy stocks leading timid gains, trading without strong direction with ex-divs weighing.
WASHINGTON The International Monetary Fund said on Monday it was monitoring the situation in Greece and was ready to lend a hand if asked following a referendum that rejected the bailout conditions of international creditors.
"The IMF has taken note of yesterday's referendum held in Greece," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a statement. "We are monitoring the situation closely and stand ready to assist Greece if requested to do so."
London Stock Exchange said it will buy back 200 million pounds of its shares, as it tries to placate shareholders following the collapse of its merger with Deutsche Boerse .