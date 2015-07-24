Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos speaks to the media during a handover ceremony of outgoing Deputy Finance Minister Nadia Valavani to newly appointed Deputy Finance Minister Tryfon Alexiadis in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS Greece has formally submitted a request to the International Monetary Fund for a new loan facility, the country's finance ministry said on Friday.

Greece is due to begin talks with its EU and IMF lenders on a new bailout deal. The extent of the IMF's participation has remained unclear once its current programme expires next year.

"We would like to inform you that we are seeking a new loan facility from the International Monetary Fund," Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos wrote in a July 23-dated letter to IMF chief Christine Lagarde. "We look forward to continued cooperation with the Fund."

(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; editing by Ralph Boulton)