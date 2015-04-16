WASHINGTON The head of the International Monetary Fund on Thursday signalled she would not grant a payment delay to Greece, as it had never been done for an advanced economy and the Fund should protect its safe reputation.

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said a Greek delay on its repayments to the Fund would not be recommended in the current situation.

"We have never had an advanced economy asking for payment delays," she said in response to reporters' questions on Greece's debt crisis.

Greece is fast running out of cash and its euro zone and IMF lenders have frozen bailout aid until the new leftist-led government in Athens reaches agreement on a package of reforms.

That has raised fears the Greek government will not be able to make its next payments to the IMF, which total some $1 billion over the next month, putting the Fund's own financial position at risk.

"I can assure you that management will do everything it can to make sure that lending to the Fund is actually the safest lending route that anyone can go," Lagarde said at the IMF and World Bank spring meetings in Washington.

Lagarde urged Greece and its lenders to "get on with the work," moving more quickly to evaluate Athens' reform plans and come to an agreement.

"To do that, it's not done by a political, last-minute accord," she said. "It's done by ... the tedious work of financial ministers, wherever they are, and the lenders.

"So (that is) certainly what I hope we can continue doing, at a faster pace and certainly more in-depth."

(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Randall Palmer; Editing by Paul Simao)