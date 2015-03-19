BRUSSELS Greece has enough cash to repay a last, 350 million-euro (250.9 million-pound) loan instalment to the International Monetary Fund on schedule on Friday, a government official said in Brussels, where Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was attending an EU summit.

"We will pay. We have the money to pay the IMF on Friday," the official told Reuters after Deputy Prime Minister Yannis Dragasakis said on a TV talk show that Athens was facing a "liquidity problem".

Tsipras was due to meet the leaders of Germany, France and the main euro zone institutions later on Thursday to discuss Greece's debt crisis and how to avert a cash crunch.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)