Oil prices fall as Libya's output rebound boosts supply
LONDON Oil prices fell on Tuesday as a rebound in Libyan crude production combined with an increase in U.S. drilling to signal the potential for increased supply.
BRUSSELS A Eurogroup statement after a meeting on Greece's debt problems is expected imminently, officials said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Adrian Croft)
LONDON Oil prices fell on Tuesday as a rebound in Libyan crude production combined with an increase in U.S. drilling to signal the potential for increased supply.
LONDON, April 4 - Growth in Britain's construction industry slowed slightly in March, adding to signs that the economy has lost some of its strong momentum of late last year when it defied the shock of the Brexit vote, a survey showed on Tuesday.