ATHENS Greece's junior coalition party will vote "with a heavy heart" to endorse government proposals submitted to the country's creditors in a race to reach a cash-for-reforms deal, its leader said on Saturday.

"We are going against what our conscience dictates, we are going against our public mandate ... with a heavy heart we will vote to not allow others to return on Monday with the same measures," Panos Kammenos, head of the right-wing Independent Greeks party, told parliament.

The country's leftist-led government is seeking lawmakers' approval to negotiate a series of tax hikes and spending cuts and unlock 53.5 billion euros (38 billion pounds) in aid from creditors to avert bankruptcy and remain with the euro zone.

(Reporting By Costas Pitas)