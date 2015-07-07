FTSE snaps losing streak, retailers drives gains
LONDON British shares turned up on Thursday after a two-day losing streak as markets turned more bullish and retail sales data indicated more robust consumption.
ATHENS Greece is asking its euro zone partners for an interim solution to its funding needs that would cover the rest of July while a long-term deal is sought, a Greek government official said on Monday.
"The proposal of the Greek side is for a settlement until the end of the month ... in order to prepare the big, viable deal during this brief period," the official said.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Matt Robinson)
LONDON British shares turned up on Thursday after a two-day losing streak as markets turned more bullish and retail sales data indicated more robust consumption.
LONDON British clothing retailer Next reported its first drop in annual profit since 2009 and said it was "extremely cautious" about the year ahead but its battered shares rose on hopes its management has got to grips with its problems.