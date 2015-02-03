ROME Italy gave new Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras a warm welcome on Tuesday, but stopped well short of expressing backing for his ambitious plans to relax the conditions of Greece's international bailout plan.

Speaking after meeting Tsipras in Rome, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said the two leaders, who both preside over economies with huge debts and high unemployment, did not discuss Greece's debt repayment plan.

Renzi said the Greek election had provided "a message of hope from an entire generation of people who are asking that more attention be paid to those suffering from the crisis".

But he stressed that any solution to Greece's push to change the terms of its 240-billion-euro bailout should be handled within the framework of EU institutions, saying Italy would be ready to "listen and discuss" what Athens brought to the table.

"We want to give Greece a hand, which doesn't mean we'll always say it is right," Renzi said.

Renzi, like Tsipras, is trying to revive growth while keeping a tight hold on state spending and making long-needed economic reforms. This puts the two 40-year-old leaders in the same fight against the rigid European austerity backed by Germany and other northern European countries.

"The dead-end austerity policy has created a lot of divisions, we do not want to create one more between the North and the South," Tsipras said, referring to countries including Germany, which have resisted his calls for a new debt agreement.

Athens has suggested swapping some of its government debt for either growth-linked or perpetual bonds, but the initial reaction amongst euro zone officials has been cool.

Tsipras is visiting a handful of EU capitals to see what leeway he might have. Rome was the second step of his tour after meetings in Nicosia on Monday and he is due to meet European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and French President Francois Hollande on Wednesday.

In Rome, Tsipras pledged to maintain balanced public finances and said his leftwing government needed time to prepare reforms to spur growth, tackle tax evasion and change the "clientelist" structures that weigh on the Greek economy.

"This is our strategy, this is our line and on this strategy we are ready to discuss and open to accept any alternative proposal," he said.

At the end of the news conference, Renzi gave Tsipras, who has promised to shun ties until Greece gets a deal on debt relief, an Italian-made necktie to wear when "Greece exits the crisis".

(Additional reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, Renee Maltezou, Costas Pitas, Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, and James Mackenzie, editing by Crispian Balmer)