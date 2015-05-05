Bank lobby warns of market ructions if Brexit talks stumble
LONDON Europe's banking lobby warned on Wednesday of the dangers to wholesale banking and financial stability if negotiations over Britain's exit from the European Union end in deadlock.
MILAN Italian Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni warned on Tuesday against underestimating the risks of a potential euro exit by Greece, as pressure grows on Athens to reach a deal with its international creditors.
"Italy's government considers short-sighted and dangerous to underestimate the Greek crisis," Gentiloni told reporters, adding it was not possible to take lightly the idea of an exit of Athens from the euro zone.
STRASBOURG Britain must stop pressing for immediate parallel talks with the European Union on a post-Brexit free trade deal, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday, and first agree on withdrawal terms.
LONDON British new car registrations rose to a record high in March as customers brought forward purchases to beat an April tax rise, a car industry body said, overcoming expectations of a slump after two years of record highs.