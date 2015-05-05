MILAN Italian Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni warned on Tuesday against underestimating the risks of a potential euro exit by Greece, as pressure grows on Athens to reach a deal with its international creditors.

"Italy's government considers short-sighted and dangerous to underestimate the Greek crisis," Gentiloni told reporters, adding it was not possible to take lightly the idea of an exit of Athens from the euro zone.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; writing by Francesca Landini)