TOKYO Japan's top government spokesman said on Monday he welcomes news that euro zone leaders have reached a deal on Greece and hopes the agreement will be steadily implemented to stabilise a region vital for global growth.

"I have not heard the details but I welcome the fact that they're moving in this direction," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.

"Greece's economy accounts for a tiny share of the world economy, but stability in the euro zone economies is important for stability in the world economy so there's no doubt this will be positive for the Japanese economy."

Euro zone leaders reached a unanimous agreement after all-night talks in Brussels to move forward with a bailout loan for Greece, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Monday.

